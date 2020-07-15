Cryptocurrency Blog and News Aggregation Website Called Crypto Informed Launched

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2020 -- Crypto Informed has just launched its Blog and news aggregation website that strives to be an authority on all cryptocurrency and blockchain technology topics. Crypto Informed will transmit the latest news and information on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology around the world every few hours.



Crypto Informed covers a full range of quality news stories, reports and other unique insights on the crypto community about crypto projects and blockchain technology.It aims to reach millions of cryptocurrency enthusiasts throughout the world, giving them the latest crypto update. Also, Crypto Informed seeks to become one of the most trusted names in the crypto industry when it comes to news reporting.



Crypto Informed hasa professional team of reporters with ears to the ground for the latest scoops of up-to-date news stories and reports about blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. News on the website is broken into several different categories, with a staggering amount of information contained in each of them.



For those who are just cutting their teeth in the cryptocurrency field, Crypto Informed will have comprehensive educational material and guides for them. These will allow readers to improve their knowledge and understanding at their own pace. Also, people looking for in-depth news and reviews of the latest ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) that are hitting the market, Crypto Informed, is their best bet. Crypto Informed will give them a subjective view on the ICO.



"Crypto Informed delivers the latest day-to-day news, media content, and educational content, attempting to spread awareness of Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology in an unbiased manner."Andy Buffington commented on behalf of Crypto Informed, "We have a team withthe best minds in the crypto industry that understands readers' needs who are looking for reliable information that is up to date to help them get involved in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Westrive every day to raise our readers' awareness concerning the opportunities that are available in the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology."



Crypto Informed website has a clean look, and it's easy to navigate. What's more, it is highly responsive to all operating systems and gadgets, including computers, tablets, and phones.



To get the latest update on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology around the world, please visit cryptoinformed.com



