Major Players in This Report Include,

Bitmain (China), NVIDIA (United States), Xilinx (United States), Intel (United States), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (United States), Ripple (United States), Bitfury (Netherlands), Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland), CoinBase (United States), BitGo (United States)



Growth in Venture Capital Investments will help to boost the global Cryptocurrency market. The advent of Bitcoin marked the birth of cryptocurrency. Developed in 2008 and launched in 2009, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency creating a class of its own. Cryptocurrency is not merely money that exists in the digital space; it relies on a decentralized form of control, meaning that it is not regulated by banks, governments, or any intermediating entity with a higher power. Instead, ownership, security, and verification are based on a system of cryptography, which works as the medium of storing the currency and processing it. The U.S. Dollar has lost more than 80% of its purchasing power in the last 40 years. The cryptocurrency market hit USD 350 million in total currencies as of April 2018. On August 22, 2018, the entire crypto sphere amassed USD12 billion in one day for the top 100 altcoins and Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency market shares (aside from Bitcoin) have grown rapidly in the past year. Bitcoin remains the dominant crypto coin by market share, though in recent years, altcoins have reduced Bitcoin's stature through their own rising market shares. The following graph displays the market shares of Bitcoin and major altcoins between April 2013 and June 2018.



Market Drivers

- High Remittances in Developing Countries

- High Cost of Cross-Border Remittance



Market Trend

- Fluctuations in Monetary Regulations

- Transparency of Distributed Ledger Technology



Opportunities

- Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging and Developed Markets

- Acceptance of Cryptocurrency Across Various Industries



Challenges

- Concern Regarding Security, Privacy, and Control

- Technical Challenges Pertaining to Scalability



The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively.



The Cryptocurrency market study is being classified by Type (Bitcoin , Ethereum (ETH) , Ripple (XRP) , Dashcoin , Litecoin (LTC) , Bitcoin Cash, Others), Application (Trading, Remittance, Payment), Process (Mining, Transaction), Offerings (Hardware (GPU, FPGA, ASIC, & Wallet), Software)



Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Cryptocurrency Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Cryptocurrency Market

The report highlights Cryptocurrency market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Cryptocurrency, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Cryptocurrency Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact.



