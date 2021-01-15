New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Cryptocurrency is a digital asset functioning as a medium of exchange. It stores individual coin ownership records in a computerized database using cryptography. Cryptocurrency is extensively used for various purposes, such as securing transaction records, verifying coin ownership transfer, and controlling the creation of additional coins. It works through blockchain technology and acts as a database for public finance transactions.



Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3719



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Intel Corporation

NVIDIA

CoinBase

Bitmain Technologies

Ethereum Foundation

Ripple Labs Inc.

Xilinx

Binance

com

Advanced Micro Devices

BitGo

Bitfury



Market Drivers



The global cryptocurrency market is predicted to experience significant growth over the forecast years, owing to certain favorable factors like the escalating demand for cryptocurrency worldwide, rising adoption of blockchain technology, increasing adoption of advanced virtual currency exchange methods, and the growing popularity of digital assets like Bitcoin. Blockchain technology integrated into cryptocurrency offers fast, secure, and efficient financial transactions. Thus, rising adoption of cryptocurrency due to higher flexibility and ease in transactions, increasing company investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, the emergence of decentralized exchange platforms, and deepening focus on eliminating financial crises are the other vital factors triggering the growth of the global cryptocurrency market.



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific region stands out as the leading regional cryptocurrency market, accounting for the highest market revenue. The presence of globally recognized cryptocurrency companies in the region, increasing focus on venture capital funding, mounting awareness about blockchain technology, and favorable government norms regarding cryptocurrency transactions are the key parameters expected to induce market growth in this region in the near future.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3719



Global Cryptocurrency Market Segmentation:



By Offering (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hardware

GPU

FPGA

ASIC

Web Wallet

Paper Wallet

Others

Software

Exchange Software

Mining Software

Payments

Wallet

Others



By Process (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Mining

Transaction



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Litecoin

Ripple

Dash

Cardano

Others



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Trading

Remittance

Peer-to-peer Payment

Retail & e-commerce



Regional Outlook



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Browse Complete Report "Cryptocurrency Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cryptocurrency-market



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Cryptocurrency market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary: In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Cryptocurrency industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Cryptocurrency industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



Read More Related Reports:-



Payments Landscape Market Size, Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Growth & Forecast by 2027



Real-Time Payments Market Detailed Overview, Scope, Trends and Industry Research Report 2020-2027



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.