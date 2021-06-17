Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cryptocurrency Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cryptocurrency Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cryptocurrency. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Bitmain (China), NVIDIA (United States), Xilinx (United States), Intel (United States), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (United States), Ripple (United States), Bitfury (Netherlands), Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland), CoinBase (United States), BitGo (United States).



Definition:

Growth in Venture Capital Investments will help to boost the global Cryptocurrency market. The advent of Bitcoin marked the birth of cryptocurrency. Developed in 2008 and launched in 2009, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency creating a class of its own. Cryptocurrency is not merely money that exists in the digital space; it relies on a decentralized form of control, meaning that it is not regulated by banks, governments, or any intermediating entity with a higher power. Instead, ownership, security, and verification are based on a system of cryptography, which works as the medium of storing the currency and processing it. The U.S. Dollar has lost more than 80% of its purchasing power in the last 40 years. Ã The cryptocurrency market hit USD 350 million in total currencies as of April 2018. On August 22, 2018, the entire crypto sphere amassed USD12 billion in one day for the top 100 altcoins and Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency market shares (aside from Bitcoin) have grown rapidly in the past year. Bitcoin remains the dominant crypto coin by market share, though in recent years, altcoins have reduced Bitcoin's stature through their own rising market shares. The following graph displays the market shares of Bitcoin and major altcoins between April 2013 and June 2018.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cryptocurrency Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend

- Fluctuations in Monetary Regulations

- Transparency of Distributed Ledger Technology



Market Drivers

- High Remittances in Developing Countries

- High Cost of Cross-Border Remittance



Opportunities

- Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging and Developed Markets

- Acceptance of Cryptocurrency Across Various Industries



Challenges

- Concern Regarding Security, Privacy, and Control

- Technical Challenges Pertaining to Scalability



The Global Cryptocurrency Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dashcoin, Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash, Others), Application (Trading, Remittance, Payment), Process (Mining, Transaction), Offerings (Hardware (GPU, FPGA, ASIC, & Wallet), Software)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cryptocurrency Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cryptocurrency market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cryptocurrency Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cryptocurrency

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cryptocurrency Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cryptocurrency market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



