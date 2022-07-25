Cryptocurrency Mining Segment Is Estimated to Account for the Largest Share of Immersion Cooling Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2022 -- The immersion cooling market is projected to grow from USD 243 million in 2021 to USD 700 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2026. Immersion cooling solutions not only cool data centers but also reduce the cooling energy consumption by 80%, subsequently reducing the overall power consumption by data centers and leading to a low carbon footprint. These advantages are expected to increase the demand for immersion cooling solutions across the world.



Partnership and collaboration are two prominent strategies prevailing in the immersion cooling market. Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (US), Submer Technologies (Spain), LiquidStack (Netherlands) Asperitas (Netherlands), Midas Green Technologies (US), Iceotope Technologies Limited (UK), DownUnder GeoSolutions Pty Ltd. (Australia), and LiquidCool Solutions (US) are some of the leading players operating that have adopted these strategies to enhance their position in the market.



Green Revolution Cooling Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of submersion cooling solutions that provide data center cooling by submerging server racks in synthetic oil-based coolants. The company has largely focused on the development of new products and services strategy to cater to a diverse clientele. Green Revolution Cooling has invested in developing new and innovative products that are cost-effective and safe to handle. For instance, the company's innovative data center cooling solution, CarnotJet System, utilizes a specialized coolant, ElectroSafe, that is non-toxic and easy to handle. In 2014, the company was awarded for its IT innovation and was recognized as one of the most progressive companies in the category of data centers and green IT. Moreover, it was awarded the Green Enterprise IT award in the facility product development category. Green Revolution Cooling focuses on developing cost-effective, easy-to-use products by integrating innovations that help it achieve customer satisfaction and propel the growth of the company.



Submer focuses heavily on developing innovative products designed to take advantage of the effective and easy-to-operate liquid immersion cooling technology. For instance, the company has developed products and tested multiple phases of its immersion cooling solutions that have received engineering sign-off for its Submer Phase 1 SmartPod. The Submer Phase 1 SmartPod is the first commercial unit deployed at BitNAP, a leading data center and colocation services provider in Spain. The company's focus on both inorganic and organic growth strategies is anticipated to help reach a larger audience and provide the necessary exposure for its products. This strategic move is expected to help the company gain traction and a leading market position in the immersion cooling market. The company has recently partnered with Arrow Electronics to provide highly efficient, high-density computing to enterprise customers in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).