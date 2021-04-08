CryptoDan Collection Launches New Vibrant Collection for Summer 2021

Florida City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- CryptoDan, the quirky store on the block is pleased to present an all new collection for Summer 2021. The store was started by Duan O Rose also known as "CryptoDan". Born on August 16, 2003 in Montego Bay in Jamaica, Duan started his first online business when he was just 16 years old. CryptoDan launched his business on social platforms Instagram and Facebook. He is also the co-founder of BlackBeenTV, a talent management company. CryptoDan Collection is yet another venture by this young and ambitious yet a humble entrepreneur. Here at this quirky online boutique store, customers can find high quality customized merchandise including hoodies, t-shirts, acrylic blocks, couple t-shirts, iPad case and skin, laptop sleeves, iPhone cases, backpacks, socks and tripod holders. The collection is inspired by Jamaica's vibrant hues and shades.



Quality is always the top priority here at CryptoDan Collection. While customers can be assured that they get complete value for money, they can also get their orders customized. The free-standing clear acrylic block makes and excellent addition to study desks, wall shelves and tables. The back-mounted photo prints can be totally customized with a personal photo or a loved one's photo for gifting purpose. The hoodies made using cotton-rich fleece can also be customized with a picture. All the fabric used for manufacturing the garments is ethically sourced following the World Responsible Apparel Practices Standards. CryptoDan Collection also does corporate merchandise for bulk orders. Their innovative designs help in keeping up with the industry standards. CryptoDan is committed to being the one stop source for newest trends from the world of fashion.



To know more visit https://cryptodancollection.online/



About CryptoDan Collection

CryptoDan Collection was started by Duan O Rose also known as CryptoDan who is also the co-founder of BlackBeenTV and CEO of 6thStreetRecords. CryptoDan is also a YouTube creator and a musical artist.



Media Contact



CryptoDan Collection

Florida, USA and Montego Bay, Jamaica

https://www.instagram.com/cryptodan10k/

https://www.facebook.com/cryptodan10k/

https://www.twitter.com/cryptodanbeats/

https://www.snapchat.com/add/cryptodan10k