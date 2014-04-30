Cryptonator Brings New Exciting Cryptocurrency App to All iPhone and iPad Users Worldwide

Munich, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- A new and exciting digital currency conversion app for Apple iPhone/iPad was released by Cryptonator today, on April 29th and is now available for everyone to freely download from the App Store. Cryptonator is an online cryptocurrency exchange rate calculator and conversion tool, which enables conversions between 300 digital currencies and fiat money. As of now it is the only digital currency conversion tool available in the App Store.



Anyone can begin to use the Cryptonator app instantly, since it does not require registration or any kind of authorization. As well as supporting established coins such as Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE), the fully scalable app also supports over three hundred other cryptocurrencies including recent additions such as Auroracoin (AUR) and Einsteinium (EMC2). Moreover, users can easily convert digital currencies into US dollars, Pounds Sterling or Euros with a simple tap of the screen.



“Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular and expanding beyond the internet’s borders. Today over 300 different cryptocurrencies exist and new ones are brought into existence every day. Just half a year ago, only Bitcoin and Litecoin exchange rates were primarily of interest to the cryptocurrency community. But as new digital currencies continue to emerge, the ability to convert the exact value of certain cryptocurrencies into fiat money worldwide, such as the USD or Euro, becomes highly essential.” Says Roman Boss, founder of Cryptonator.com



Cryptocurrencies, which enthusiasts are currently following, can be saved to the Pinned Rates for quick and easy access at users' convenience. Furthermore, users can monitor currencies’ exchange rates in real time; as they are updated every 30 seconds by the innovative Cryptonator engine across twenty key online exchanges.



Another feature of Cryptonator's app is My Portfolio; which allows users to track the total value of all of their cryptocurrency assets in real-time. App users simply select which coins and how many of them they own and the app instantly displays their coins' current value in USD, EUR, GBP or BTC. My Portfolio is capable of tracking up to a hundred different cryptocurrencies simultaneously; which is probably more than enough even for extremely wealthy crypto-geeks.



“The ability to recalculate the value of one cryptocurrency into another and fiat money is fundamental to the integrity of the ever expanding world of digital money. Meeting this need is exactly why Cryptonator was founded. Moving forward, we are striving to provide an even more user-friendly exchange rate platform for both experienced traders, and for those who have just stepped into the exciting world of digital currency alike." Says Roman



With the launch of their free iPhone/iPod app, the ease of use of the platform, and the ability for users to convert between almost all digital currencies, and fiat – Cryptonator is a much needed, innovative service, which brings industry grade currency conversion to the mobile devices of digital currency professionals and enthusiasts worldwide.



Cryptonator in the App Store https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cryptonator/id859201083