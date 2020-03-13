Crystal Cherry Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her New Movie!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Crystal M. Cherry is a Dallas based American writer and director, and she has proudly announced the launch of her new film project. The title of this new movie is The Phoneless 48, and it is a short film dramedy with a twist. In its exciting and unique storyline, the film takes a few typical phone addicted millennials on a no-smartphone challenge for a 48-hour period. Moreover, Crystal has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



"We are addicted to smartphones in our daily lives and with this film, my primary goal is to face this reality and encourage everyone to be mentally and emotionally healthy." Said Crystal M. Cherry, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. With a passion for storytelling, Crystal has worked on various media projects including promotional videos, broadcast segments and educational materials.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/1140846374/the-phoneless-48 and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in mainly covering the production costs for the film. Moreover, the filmmaker is offering several great rewards for the backers and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 20,000. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



