Crystal Jewelry Company Energy Muse Releases Love Collection to Boost All Types of Love During Valentine's Season!

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Leading crystal jewelry company Energy Muse has launched its brand new Love Collection, featuring distinct styles for three different phases of love: attracting love, being in love, and letting go of old love/forgiveness. The carefully picked combination of crystals in each jewelry piece harnesses energies that allow the wearer to achieve a desired spiritual outcome.



The first piece is "Attract Love," featuring a dainty pale pink beaded bracelet and necklace made of Rose Quartz, which is the stone of love and beauty. It helps to raise self-esteem and self-love, which is the first step in attracting love from others.



Wear Attract Love and open your heart to the energy of love and a harmonious relationship.



Next is "In Love," made for those who have found love and want to strengthen it to become more interconnected, unconditional, and open. This piece is not just for those who have found romantic love-- it is also for those who wish to strengthen self-love, family love, platonic love, and all other forms. In addition to Rose Quartz, this bracelet is made with Malachite, which allows for greater openness in relationships. Both "Attract Love" and "In Love" contain the Double Happiness Symbol, which is considered to be one of the most powerful symbols for attracting love, marriage, and happiness. The symbol is perfectly symmetric and balanced, which reveals the harmonious energy needed for long-lasting love.



Wear IN LOVE to open and nourish your relationships to achieve greater love than you've ever imagined.



The third piece in this collection is "Forgiveness," which is energized for acceptance, empowerment, and letting go. The components of this stunning bracelet and necklace include Rainbow Obsidian, Rose Quartz, and Clear Quartz, which work to open up all chakras and achieve the final form of love: Forgiveness.



To learn more about Energy Muse's Love jewelry Collection, please visit: http://www.energymuse.com/store/shop-by-collection/love-collection.html



About Energy Muse:

Energy Muse is the leader in conscious wellness energy, providing tools of empowerment, inspiration and hope. The company, based in Southern California, was founded in 2000 by native Californians Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro, best girlfriends for over 35 years. Seeking to educate and reconnect the world to the ancient wisdom and healing properties of crystals, each piece of jewelry combines energy and intention which create a desired outcome. Energy Muse transcends what one might think of jewelry and has instead become a lifestyle of wearable energy. For more information about Energy Muse Jewelry visit www.energymuse.com