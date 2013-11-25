Crystal Light Solar Announces Continuation of Third Quarter 2013 Solar Special Offer

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Due to the success of the 3rd quarter special promotion, Crystal Lite Solar is pleased to announce they are continuing with their offer of a 50% off installation discount, with the purchase of 20 panels or more throughout the 4th quarter. The extended offer also includes a 5-year annual maintenance plan, complements of Crystal Light Solar. The installation discount is extended until December 31, 2013. For more information on how customers can save money by having the company install a new solar savings system on their home, Crystal Light Solar representatives can be reached by calling 1-800-716-6674.



Residents of New Jersey and Pennsylvania can take advantage of the power of the sun by switching to solar savings systems. Crystal Lite Solar can provide residents with a solar energy system for their home or business, saving them money and reducing their impact on the surrounding environment.



As an authorized dealer of Westinghouse and Suniva Solar products, Crystal Light Solar is the company for New Jersey and Pennsylvania residents to contact when considering the benefits of adding solar. Crystal Light Solar guarantees customers will receive the highest amount of power possible from each solar panel installed on their home.



Residents, worried that solar panels will be an eyesore, can rest comfortably knowing that their solid black solar panels can be aesthetically pleasing and benefit your existing home's style and design. Furthermore, solar economists expect your property value to increase when adding solar panels.



In today’s economy, and with the high costs of energy, Crystal Light Solar ensures customers that they can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars annually with the installation of solar panels. Their professionals work to install solar panels on various roofing designs. Residents interested in a solar panel installation can contact the solar panel professionals for a free estimate today.



About Crystal Lite Solar

At Crystal Lite Solar, they understand the recent strides that have been made to reduce fossil fuel consumption and increase renewable energy in PA and NJ. The company is dedicated to educating and helping people make the change to cleaner, cheaper electricity by using solar power. To learn more about Crystal Lite Solar’s commercial and residential installation and pricing options please visit http://www.crystallitesolarsavings.com.