Crystal Lite Expands Its Services by Providing Residential Solar Power System in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Crystal Lite Solar, the reliable energy brand, and authorized Westinghouse Dealer have expanded its services by providing residential solar power systems in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. As part of the Westinghouse guarantee, it ensures that the solar panels are reliable, powerful, and safe.



They provide customers with continuous, reliable, and affordable power solutions to esteemed customers. Their business is based on the principles of providing solar electricity that is clean, straight from the sun, and helping the environment and economy. Crystal Lite Solar services provide a certified Westinghouse solar energy system using the power of the sun, so that residents in PA and NJ can significantly lower their electricity bills. Along with the month-to-month savings on their energy bill, residents will be eligible to receive federal and state tax incentives.



Solar panels from Crystal Lite Solar are aesthetically pleasing and benefit existing home’s style and design. Furthermore, the property value is increased with the installation of a solar system and the sleek, modern design will blend in seamlessly. The average cost of delivering energy is $0.16 per KW, and with solar panels installed it can save families up to $1,500 a year. The solar power system will virtually pay for itself in a very short while. There are many reasons for choosing a solar power saving system, they reduce energy costs and also help environment.



Crystal Solar Energy is a reliable energy brand and authorized dealer of the trusted brand Westinghouse. They supply the right amount of power to eliminate monthly energy costs. Please contact for more information about Crystallite Solar. For info about Crystallite Solar systems and its everyday low price guarantee, call 1-877-858-6936 or visit website at http://www.crystallitesolarsavings.com/