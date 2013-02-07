Crystal Lite Solar Announces Their 1st Quarter 2013 Solar Special Offer

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Crystal Lite Solar, an authorized and reliable Westinghouse and Suniva Dealer that offers “American Made” residential solar power in PA and NJ, has just announced their 1st quarter 2013 solar special offer. This offer is good for those customers who sign up for one of the company’s solar savings systems by March 28th 2013. Just for signing up before March 28th, Crystal Lite Solar will thank any customer by paying his or her electricity bills from the beginning of the year through April 2013. With this offer by Crystal Lite Solar, any home or business owner will reap the savings of four months of electric bills, while Crystal Lite Solar takes care of all the paperwork, permits, and installation. In addition to paying for the new customer’s electric bills, this special offer also includes 24/7 system monitoring, a free five year annual maintenance plan, and the guarantee of being the lowest priced AC solar system a person will find.



When it comes to solar panel companies in NJ, Crystal Lite Solar installs only the highest quality solar power systems. Natural power provided by the wind and the sun is becoming increasingly popular, and there are many areas in New Jersey and Pennsylvania where solar power is used exclusively to generate home and business electricity. Home and business owners should consider going solar if their energy bills are reaching an all-time high. Additionally, the initial costs of having the technology installed for a home or business will easily be recouped as the solar panels, along with government incentives, generate a healthy paycheck. As one of the most trusted residential solar power companies in PA and NJ, Crystal Lite Solar will be able to make the process of migrating to solar power simple. With their new offer, the company also makes it more cost-effective than ever to switch over. To hear more about this new offer, customers can visit http://www.crystallitesolarsavings.com, or give them a call at 1-800-716-6674.



About Crystal Lite Solar

At Crystal Lite Solar, they understand the recent strides that have been made to reduce fossil fuel consumption and increase renewable energy in PA and NJ. The company is dedicated to educating and helping people make the change to cleaner, cheaper electricity by using solar power. To learn more about Crystal Lite Solar’s commercial and residential installation and pricing options please get in touch with them today.