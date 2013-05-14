Crystal Lite Solar Announces Their 2nd Quarter 2013 Solar Special Offer

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Crystal Lite Solar, an authorized and reliable Westinghouse and Suniva Dealer that offers “American Made” solar panel systems, recently announced their 2nd quarter 2013 solar special offer. Spring has arrived at much of the Tri-state area, and now is the time to reap great savings from these New Jersey solar installers. For those customers who purchase a Crystal Lite Solar savings system by June 30th 2013, they will get their first five solar panels free on a system that has twenty or more panels. With this special offer, customers will save thousands of dollars on their brand new solar power system this spring.



Solar Power has many financial and environmental benefits. Home and business owners will take control of their energy costs, earn monthly income through solar renewable energy certificates, significantly reduce the cost of installation through government incentives, and enjoy 100% clean solar energy.



At Crystal Lite Solar, providing complete customer satisfaction is their top priority. A Crystal Lite Solar certified technician will assess the customer’s energy needs, and offer design solutions. Once all of the customer’s energy and design needs are addressed and an agreement is in place, the company’s crew will perform the installation of all solar equipment to the latest NEC 2008 requirements.



Utilizing solar panels to provide stable energy for a home or business will enable people not only to save money, but it will contribute towards reducing the amount of fossil fuel pollution in the environment. To hear more about Crystal Lite Solar’s new offer, customers can visit http://www.crystallitesolarsavings.com/, or call 1-800-716-6674 today.



About Crystal Lite Solar

At Crystal Lite Solar, they understand the recent strides that have been made to reduce fossil fuel consumption and increase renewable energy in PA and NJ. The company is dedicated to educating and helping people make the change to cleaner, cheaper electricity by using solar power. To learn more about Crystal Lite Solar’s commercial and residential installation and pricing options please get in touch with them today.