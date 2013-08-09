Crystal Lite Solar Announces Third Quarter 2013 Solar Special Offer

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Crystal Lite Solar is pleased to announce its 2013 third quarter Solar Special of 50 percent off installation costs. This offer applies to all new customer contracts and will expire September 30, 2013. Solar panels receive energy from the sun and help reduce or eliminate electricity bills. With the increasing costs of electricity, Crystal Lite Solar implements these energy saving panels with a guarantee not to be undersold.



When it comes to solar panel companies in NJ, Crystal Lite Solar is an authorized dealer of Westinghouse and Suniva Solar products. These Crystal Lite Solar savings systems are protected from the effects of harsh weather and strong winds, and customers are guaranteed to receive the highest amount of power possible from each solar panel.



This offer applies to those customers who purchase 20 or more panels and includes a free five-year annual maintenance plan. The panels will be closely monitored by Crystal Lite Solar professionals, and the home owner. Along with saving money, solar panels allow access to state and federal incentives which help pay off the costs of the system. For those interested in having solar energy power their homes, Crystal Lite Solar is offering free estimates in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area. To take advantage of this special offer, schedule a free estimate, and have the potential to save thousands of dollars, call 1-800-716-6674 or visit the website for more information.



Crystal Lite Solar works with their customers to ensure their installations supply residential homes with the right amount of power to meet their energy savings goals. With today's high cost of energy, having residential solar power in NJ can save customers thousands of dollars in the first year of installation.



Provided a house is positioned properly to the sun, the professionals at Crystal Lite Solar can blend the panels into almost any roofing design, driving up the value of the house. Their workers are dedicated to consistently making their customer’s happy.



To receive a free estimate and 50 percent off installation costs, contact the NJ solar panel professionals today.



About Crystal Lite Solar

At Crystal Lite Solar, they understand the recent strides that have been made to reduce fossil fuel consumption and increase renewable energy in PA and NJ. The company is dedicated to educating and helping people make the change to cleaner, cheaper electricity by using solar power. To learn more about Crystal Lite Solar’s commercial and residential installation and pricing options please visit http://www.crystallitesolarsavings.com, or give them a call at 1-800-716-6674 today.