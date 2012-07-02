Crystal Lite Solar Expands Its Services by Providing a Residential Solar Power System in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Crystal Lite Solar, a reliable energy brand and authorized Westinghouse Dealer, have expanded their services by providing residential solar power systems in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. As part of their Westinghouse guarantee, they also ensure that their solar panels are reliable, powerful, and safe. In fact, they provide continuous, reliable, and affordable power solutions to all of their esteemed customers.



A spokesperson of Crystal Lite Solar stated, “Using solar energy is very advantageous as well as smart. While saving money on electrical costs, many homes and businesses will have access to state and federal incentives to pay off their system. Our clients will immediately see the savings in the form of tax deductions and other clean energy incentives. Also, the longer you own your solar power system, the greater financial benefits you will receive. State incentive examples include New Jersey's Solar Renewable Energy Credit program, Long Island's Non-Residential PV Rebate Program.”



Their business is based on the principles of providing solar electricity that is clean and straight from the sun. Crystal Lite Solar provides a certified Westinghouse solar energy system using the power of the sun so that residents in PA and NJ can significantly lower their electricity bills. Along with the month-to-month savings on their energy bills, residents will be eligible to receive federal and state tax incentives. Global warming and the need for energy independence as well as rising energy costs are issues in this world, but with Westinghouse Solar Panels, a person can help reduce these problems.



Crystal Lite Solar is a reliable energy brand and authorized dealer of the trusted brand Westinghouse. They supply the right amount of power to eliminate monthly energy costs. For more information about Crystal Lite Solar and their everyday low price guarantee, you can call 1-877-858-6936 or visit their website: www.crystallitesolarsavings.com.