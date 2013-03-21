Crystal Lite Solar Is Now Offering Commercial Solar Power Panel Installation Services for April 2013

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Crystal Lite Solar, an authorized and reliable Westinghouse and Suniva Dealer that offers “American Made” residential solar power in PA and NJ, has just announced that they are now offering installation services for those businesses in New Jersey looking to install a new commercial solar power system this April. New Jersey is one of the best states for businesses to utilize solar power in because it is abundant in solar energy, and it offers great government incentives.



While the initial cost of installation may be expensive, the majority of the time solar power pays for itself in just a short period. The cost of a solar investment is also fixed at the initial price unlike many other energy sources that run on fuels and require to be refilled. Additionally, unlike the turbines used in wind power or the furnaces in coal plants, solar power generates little to no noise.



With many more benefits to be had, the best thing about solar power is that it is inexhaustible. With fuels such as oil and gas existing in finite quantities, there is no time better than now to get solar power panels installed on a commercial building, or a home. As one of the most trusted commercial solar power companies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Crystal Lite Solar will be able to make the process of migrating to solar power simple. Solar panel installation done by Crystal Lite Solar’s technicians will also be done safely and swiftly to ensure the long term performance of the solar power system.



Having a commercial solar panel installation expert from Crystal Lite Solar work on a home will ensure the longevity of any solar power system. To hear more about the company, special offers they have available, or how a business can get solar panels installed please visit http://www.crystallitesolarsavings.com, or give them a call at 1-800-716-6674.



About Crystal Lite Solar

At Crystal Lite Solar, they understand the recent strides that have been made to reduce fossil fuel consumption and increase renewable energy in PA and NJ. The company is dedicated to educating and helping people make the change to cleaner, cheaper electricity by using solar power. To learn more about Crystal Lite Solar’s commercial and residential installation and pricing options please get in touch with them today.