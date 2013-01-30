Crystal Lite Solar Now Installing Residential Solar Power Systems in NJ

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Crystal Lite Solar, reliable New Jersey Solar installers for commercial businesses, has recently announced that they have decided to expand their services to meet the needs of residential customers in New Jersey. At Crystal Lite Solar, they understand the recent strides that have been made to reduce fossil fuel consumption and increase renewable energy in PA and NJ. The company is dedicated to educating and providing people with the means to make the change to cleaner and cheaper electricity by using solar power.



By using residential solar power in NJ, any homeowner will be able to provide his or her family with an environment that is supported by a clean and cost-effective form of energy that is from the sun. In fact, the greatest benefit of utilizing solar energy is that the expenses of the home and its energy costs will be significantly reduced. Utilizing solar power for a New Jersey home means that homeowners will be able to take control of their energy bill. With Crystal Lite Solar, it will be much easier and more affordable than ever to acquire solar panels for a home. Solar energy is definitely the future trend of energy, and many homes in New Jersey have already converted to using a solar power system so that they can take advantage of the free, renewable energy that is provided by the sun.



It doesn’t matter where a person lives, whether it is the South or Northeast, both are great areas for producing solar energy. In addition to New Jersey, Crystal Lite Solar also offers solar power to Pennsylvania homes. To learn more about Crystal Lite Solar’s residential installation and pricing options in New Jersey please give them a call at 1-800-726-6674, or visit http://www.crystallitesolarsavings.com.



About Crystal Lite Solar

Crystal Lite Solar guarantees that they will beat any other comparable solar panel system price. They also guarantee that their pricing is already the lowest and potential customers will see this if they decide to look anywhere else for better discounts and services.