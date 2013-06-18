Crystal Lite Solar Now Offering Commercial Solar Power Systems Installation in New Jersey This June

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Crystal Lite Solar is a reliable and authorized Westinghouse and Suniva dealer that offers high-quality “American Made” solar panel systems. Currently in the business of installing residential solar panel systems, Crystal Lite Solar is making the move to now install commercial solar power systems in New Jersey this June.



Crystal Lite Solar is experienced in the design, engineering, and installation of solar power systems. These New Jersey solar installers also follow a methodical process to guarantee that their clients are happy—as this is the company’s main priority. In order to begin the installation process, Crystal Lite Solar’s expert teams of electricians, mechanics, and technicians will come to the site and gather the data they need in order to provide the client with an estimate for the size system that is needed to greatly reduce or even eliminate their electric bill. This data will include how much electricity is currently being used, and how much electricity the recommended solar energy system will produce. It will also include a system design and ROI analysis. In all, no matter what the size and scope of the project, Crystal Lite Solar will work side by side with their clients to make sure that their needs are met.



The professionals at Crystal Lite Solar are experts in solar incentive programs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and are eager to make sure that all of their clients understand the benefits that can be accrued with utilizing solar energy. Therefore, for those businesses who do not understand how solar energy will produce inexpensive clean and renewable energy for their business, they encourage those interested to call the company and they will be glad to answer any questions. To hear more about the company and their installation services available to for residential and commercial properties please visit www.crystallitesolarsavings.com.



About Crystal Lite Solar

At Crystal Lite Solar, they understand the recent strides that have been made to reduce fossil fuel consumption and increase renewable energy in PA and NJ. The company is dedicated to educating and helping people make the change to cleaner, cheaper electricity by using solar power. To learn more about Crystal Lite Solar’s commercial and residential installation and pricing options please get in touch with them today.