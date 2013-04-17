Crystal Lite Solar Now Offering Residential Solar Power Installations Services for May 2013

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- For those who are interested in finding out more about how much they can benefit from solar power this spring, call Crystal Lite Solar, who is now offering residential solar power installation services this spring. Out of all of the PA solar installers, Crystal Lite Solar is one that is recognized as an authorized and reliable Westinghouse and Suniva Dealer that offers “American Made” solar panel power systems.



For the past several years, Mr. Manfred Marotta and Crystal Lite Solar have been providing homes and businesses with solar energy system installation services that have been proven to produce more electricity than has been consumed. Just a quick look at their testimonials page on their website will provide a small glimpse of just how much Mr. Marotta and Crystal Lite Solar have helped many people since the company began their services.



Hundreds of homes and businesses across the Tri-state area are already raking in the benefits of having a solar power system. With a solar rebate and tax credit offerings from both the state and federal government now available, the sooner a home or business goes solar the better because just like everything else, these funds will eventually run out.



Therefore, those homeowners who are interested in utilizing solar power should contact Crystal Lite Solar immediately. Crystal Lite Solar boasts expert teams of electricians, mechanics, and technicians who will perform work within their proposed time period and leave no mess behind. Seeking to help home and business owners seamlessly incorporate solar energy into their lifestyle is one of the goals that the company strives for each time they are presented with a new business opportunity. To learn more about Crystal Lite Solar and their residential solar power installation services available this May, please visit http://www.crystallitesolarsavings.com, or call 1-800-716-6674.



About Crystal Lite Solar

At Crystal Lite Solar, they understand the recent strides that have been made to reduce fossil fuel consumption and increase renewable energy in PA and NJ. The company is dedicated to educating and helping people make the change to cleaner, cheaper electricity by using solar power. To learn more about Crystal Lite Solar’s commercial and residential installation and pricing options please get in touch with them today.