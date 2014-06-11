Crystal Lite Solar Now Offering Solar Panel Installation for Summer 2014

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Crystal Lite Solar will perform solar panel installations all summer long. For over 10 years the solar panel installers of NJ have helped homeowners all over South Jersey switch over to this revolutionary technology, saving them money and decreasing the environmental impact of their homes. Interested residents can visit www.crystallitesolarsavings.com now to learn how they can reduce their heating costs and get federal and state tax incentives for doing so.



Readers may have heard tell of vanishing energy costs, impressive tax breaks, and doubling property values. Don’t believe the hype? Companies like Crystal Lite Solar bring these benefits to customers every day. The secret is that solar panel systems are so easy to pay for. Crystal Lite offers great deals like 50% off installation. Governments offer tax incentives to those who switch to more efficient energy sources, and these attractive panels often add considerable value to homes. With these benefits, solar panels from Crystal Lite Solar essentially pay for themselves.



Some homeowners worry that solar panels will be unsightly. Well, these aren’t a father’s solar panels. Crystal Lite Solar is an authorized Westinghouse Solar dealer. The distributor has perfected sleek, subtle panels that don’t dramatically affect the aesthetic of the home. No longer will homeowners have to fear being “that family” on the block who has an overwhelming need to stand out. Get in on the solar revolution and enjoy the home the way it was meant to be enjoyed.



For solar panel installation in New Jersey visit Crystal Lite Solar Savings online or call 1-800-716-6674.



About Crystal Lite Solar

At Crystal Lite Solar, they understand the recent strides that have been made to reduce fossil fuel consumption and increase renewable energy in PA and NJ. The company is dedicated to educating and helping people make the change to cleaner, cheaper electricity by using solar power.



To learn more about Crystal Lite Solar’s commercial and residential installation and pricing options please visit http://www.crystallitesolarsavings.com.