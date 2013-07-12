Crystal Lite Solar Now Offers Free Estimates and Electricity Savings Analysis to Customers in NJ & PA This July

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Over the past years, the Unites States’ dependence on oil and other natural resources has reached an all-time high. Furthermore, not only is the consumption of many of these natural resources harmful to the environment, but they are becoming more expensive to use each year as their availability continues to decrease across the globe. As PA Solar Installers, the professionals at Crystal Lite Solar realize the numerous benefits that can be had from utilizing solar energy, and they want to help their customers make the transition to solar power as quickly and easily as possible. Therefore, for those who are interested in having solar energy power their homes by the end of this summer and early fall, or want to hear more about how their home can benefit from solar power, they are in luck as Crystal Lite Solar is offering free estimates and electricity savings analysis to customers in NJ and PA this July.



As a reliable and authorized Westinghouse and Suniva dealer that offers high-quality “American Made” solar panel systems, the professionals at Crystal Lite Solar will be able to answer any questions or concerns a homeowner has about solar panels promptly and professionally. Before the installation process begins, a representative from Crystal Lite Solar will come to the site and do an analysis of the person’s home to provide him or her with an estimate for the size system that is needed, along with how much the homeowner may save on his or her energy bills. As a company that has been providing residential solar panels for NJ and PA customers for the past several years, Crystal Lite Solar not only installs solar energy systems, but they also design and engineer them.



Upon meeting with a representative from Crystal Lite Solar, the company encourages homeowners to have their electric bill on hand so that their professionals can better determine the home’s energy needs. With this information they will be able to tell the homeowner just how feasible having solar panels installed will be with the current condition of the home and its surrounding environment. To hear more about Crystal Lite Solar, and to receive an estimate please visit their website for more information or give them a call at 1-800-716-6674.



About Crystal Lite Solar

At Crystal Lite Solar, they understand the recent strides that have been made to reduce fossil fuel consumption and increase renewable energy in PA and NJ. The company is dedicated to educating and helping people make the change to cleaner, cheaper electricity by using solar power. To learn more about Crystal Lite Solar’s commercial and residential installation and pricing options please visit http://www.crystallitesolarsavings.com, or give them a call today.