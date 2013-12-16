Crystal Lite Solar Now Offers PA and NJ Residential Solar Panel Installations for 2014

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Crystal Lite Solar, a company dedicated to helping residents of PA and NJ understand the importance of solar power, is pleased to announce they are offering residential solar panel installations for 2014. PA and NJ Residents who have decided to wait until the New Year to convert to solar power will save money on installation services from Crystal Lite Solar, while at the same time, reducing their impact on the surrounding environment. Those interested in learning how Crystal Lite Solar can install a certified solar energy system on their home can speak with a company representative by calling 1-800-716-6674.



After installing a residential solar system, PA and NJ residents will notice a dramatic decrease to their energy bills. Aside from saving money each month on their electric bills, residents will also be eligible for federal tax credits and renewable energy incentives. With the incentives offered by Crystal Lite Solar, and the federal governments, residents will have a lower startup cost, and a faster payback when owning their own solar power system. Residential solar systems produce power year-round saving property owners hundreds, or even thousands of dollars each year. With the beginning of a fresh, New Year on the horizon, now is the time for PA and NJ residents to save money by converting to solar energy.



Crystal Lite Solar guarantees the lowest prices on their residential solar power systems. If a customer mentions they received a lower quote from another solar panel installation company, Crystal Lite guarantees they will beat the quote by $1000 if it is a comparable solar energy system. Crystal Lite Solar offers a 25-year power warranty on its solar panel systems. Along with having unmatched solar products and pricing, Crystal Lite Solar offers unmatched customer service. NJ and PA residents can fill out the contact form on the company website. A Crystal Lite Solar representative will have a response within the same business day.



About Crystal Lite Solar

At Crystal Lite Solar, they understand the recent strides that have been made to reduce fossil fuel consumption and increase renewable energy in PA and NJ. The company is dedicated to educating and helping people make the change to cleaner, cheaper electricity by using solar power.



To learn more about Crystal Lite Solar’s commercial and residential installation and pricing options please visit http://www.crystallitesolarsavings.com.