Crystal Lite Solar Savings Now Offering 50% off Installations

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Crystal Lite Solar Savings is now offering 50% off installations until December 31, 2014. Now when environmentally and economically conscious homeowners purchase advanced solar savings systems of 20 panels or more they can save thousands of dollars. There are many companies now offering solar power in New Jersey, but few have the unique experience and special competitive pricing that Crystal Lite Solar Savings takes pride in.



Homeowners save even more when they take into account the substantial tax credits the federal government provides to those who switch to solar. Essentially, the government will pay 30% of the price of any solar upgrade. This tax credit is an attempt to incentivize citizens to gradually convert their home utilities to more efficient techniques. In order to reduce negative human impact on the planet, everyone must do their part, and an easy to use, affordable solar energy system is a great place to start.



This hitherto unmatched offer not only includes installation for an incredible 50% off and guaranteed lowest pricing. Clients who sign up now also receive a free 5-year annual maintenance plan that covers any issues their systems might run into during that time. The plan includes 24-7 monitoring so that Crystal Lite Solar Savings will know right away if something goes wrong and be able to send their knowledgeable staff to help right away.



Crystal Lite Solar Savings promises to beat any competitor’s price on comparable solar energy systems. For residential solar in NJ visit http://www.crystallitesolarsavings.com/ or call 1-800-716-6674



About Crystal Lite Solar

At Crystal Lite Solar, they understand the recent strides that have been made to reduce fossil fuel consumption and increase renewable energy in PA and NJ. The company is dedicated to educating and helping people make the change to cleaner, cheaper electricity by using solar power.



To learn more about Crystal Lite Solar’s commercial and residential installation and pricing options please visit http://www.crystallitesolarsavings.com.