Crystal oscillators are amongst the core components of any electronic device. They use the property of piezoelectricity, which is exhibited by certain crystals, most notably quartz, to create waveforms with accurate frequency based on the mechanical vibration of the precision machined crystal. This report primarily deals with the different crystal oscillator types currently used across the globe and their future trends during the next five years i.e. 2013-2018.The report involves market analysis and forecasts related to different types of crystal oscillators used across the world, based on their general circuitry, applications, technology, mounting schemes and geography, giving an overview of their growth potential in the next five years.
The report deals with all the factors currently driving the market, as well as restraints and opportunities for the global market. It also throws light on the burnings issues pertaining to this market and winning imperatives for the major players to succeed in this industry. The entire crystal oscillator market is analyzed with the help of BCG matrix and Porter's Five Forces Model for various general circuitries, applications, and geography. The competitive information in this report includes market shares of leading device & component manufacturers, key developments, and core strategies deployed to win in the race, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, collaborations of key manufacturers along with their company profiles. The profiles of the key players provide information about the crystal oscillator-related business of each player and also the latest information on the overview of the company and all its other major businesses.
The market size of crystal oscillators in 2013 is expected to be $2,033.67 million and expected to reach $2,719.00 million by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 6.0%. In terms of volume, the unit shipments for crystal oscillators are expected to be 1544.74 million in 2013 and are forecast to reach 2,297.16 million by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 8.3% from 2013 to 2018.
Crystal oscillator market is triggered due to a lot of factors. The growth of smartphone and tablet market, deployment of 3G & 4G networks, increase in demand for high end automotive, and advancement in healthcare equipment are some of the factors currently driving this market. Evolution of competing technologies like Si MEMS oscillators is a restraint to this market while the introduction of Quartz MEMS technology is a future opportunity for the crystal oscillator market.
