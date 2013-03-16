Crystal Oscillator Market to Grow Up to $2719.00 Million by 2018 at a CAGR of 6.0%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Crystal Oscillator Market – Global Forecast & Analysis – Segmentation By General Circuitry (SPXO, TCXO, VCXO, FCXO, OCXO), By Applications, By Technology (SC, BT & AT Cut), BY MOUNTING SCHEME (SURFACE MOUNT & THRU-HOLE) And Geography (2013-2018) ” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the value of crystal oscillator market is estimated to be $2,033.67 million in 2013 and is expected to reach $2,719.00 million in 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 6.0% from 2013 to 2018. In terms of volume, the total number of crystal oscillators shipped is estimated to be 1544.74 million in 2013 and is expected to reach 2297.16 million by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 8.3% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse

- 83 market data tables

- 27 figures/charts

- 225 pages and in-depth TOC on “Crystal Oscillator Market”



Buy a copy of this report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=943



Crystal Oscillators Market have shown a healthy growth off late across different industry verticals. The major applications of these oscillators are in telecom & networking, consumer electronics, military and aerospace, research and measurement, industrial, automotive, and medical equipment sectors. The largest application of crystal oscillators is in the consumer electronics segment due to the massive growth in demand for smartphones and tablets across the globe. These applications use SPXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and OCXOs on a large scale. In the past few years, telecommunication and networking industry has experienced a healthy growth due to the evolution of 3G &4G and LTE. While the deployment of 3G & 4G networks in Europe and U.S. is already nearing its threshold, Asian countries like China and India are expected to pace up in the next couple of years. There has been a considerable increase in the sale of luxury cars and SUVs off late. These vehicles make use of high-end electronic systems and safety equipments like Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), which have significantly increased the demand for oscillators in the automotive segment. In the healthcare segment, there is a growing demand for medical equipments with smaller form factor leading to the development of new technologies like the Micro Technology and Nano Technology offering opportunities like miniaturization, low power consumption, mass production and so on.



This report, based on the extensive research study on crystal market, is aimed at identifying the entire market of crystal oscillators for various applications, and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications in terms of both - revenue and shipments. This report is focused on giving a bird’s eye-view of the complete market with regards to applications of crystal oscillators, with detailed market segmentations; combined with qualitative analysis at each and every aspect of the classifications done by general circuitry (SPXO, TCXO, VCXO, FCXO & OCXO), application, technology (AT, SC & BT Cut), mounting scheme (Surface Mount & Thru-Hole) and geography. It also profiles more than 15 key crystal oscillator and component manufacturers. The report draws the competitive landscape of Crystal Oscillator Market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies the key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over the their competitors.



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Visit our Google plus Profile @ https://plus.google.com/113935125281262465077/posts

Visit our LinkedIn Company Page @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets