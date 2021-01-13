Crystal Oscillator Market Worth $3.1 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Crystal Oscillator Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by General Circuity (SPXO, TCXO, VCXO), Crystal Cut (AT Cut, BT Cut, SC Cut), Mounting Scheme (Surface Mount, Through-Hole) Application (Consumer Electronics), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 2.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2020 to 2025. Rising development of 5G networks is among the factors driving the growth of the crystal oscillator market.



In 2019, the surface mount segment held a larger share of the crystal oscillator market. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the miniaturization of components, high analog and digital signal transmission speed, high-frequency effects, and improved yield and production efficiency. Surface-mount crystal oscillators incur low material and production costs, and involve a simple production process. Hence, such crystal oscillators are increasingly being used in consumer electronics, and telecom & networking applications.



By crystal cut, the AT cut segment held the largest share of the crystal oscillator market in 2019.



In 2019, the AT cut segment held the largest share of the crystal oscillator market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the more number of activity dips, higher drive level sensitivity, and insensitivity to electric fields. Also, it has a simpler manufacturing process and incurs lower manufacturing costs. Hence, it is preferred for general applications.



By application, consumer electronics application accounted for the largest share of the crystal oscillator market in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The consumer electronics application accounted for the largest share of the crystal oscillator market in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for various electronic devices, such as smartphones and tablets, across the world. Especially, due to COVID-19, a work-from-home culture has developed, leading to more dependence on advanced consumer electronic devices.



By region, APAC accounted for the largest size of the crystal oscillator in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The APAC region accounted for the largest size of the crystal oscillator in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increased demand for various consumer electronic devices. The market is expected to witness growth in the coming years owing to the adoption of different industrial solutions in the regional automotive industry, as well as the required government support in this regard.



Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), KYOCERA Crystal Device Corporation (Japan), Daishinku Corp. (Japan), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hosonic Electronic Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), SiTime Corporation (US), and Siward Crystal Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), are some of the key players in the crystal oscillator market.



