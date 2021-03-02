Crystalis Treasures: A Metaphysical Store in Washington DC Metro, USA, Offers Crystals and Worry Stones

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Crystalis Treasures is a spiritual shop in the United States that focuses on improving people's lives. They can do this with the different varieties of materials they offer in their shop. These materials include crystals and stones, which are their speciality. They also provide various incense, books, meditation supplies, divination tools, candles, and much more.



In response to a query about their services, Crystalis Treasures spokesperson commented, "We are both an online and offline shop. This means that anyone can decide to buy our products using any of the above methods. Our services also include pick up and curbside services. These services involve customers having to buy their favorite supplies via our buy online pick up in-store method. When their order is ready, they will get an email from us with a number to call for curbside pickup. Customers are also expected to call us when they get to the agreed destination with their ID card to get their order."



Crystalis Treasures offers a variety of crystals in their shop, and these include but not limited to: amethyst cluster, amethyst cut base, amethyst polished point and citrine gem tree. These crystals are used for physical, emotional, mental and spiritual healing. They also protect against all forms of psychic attacks. People interested in getting the best crystals for sale at Crystalis Treasures' shop can visit them both online or offline.



The spokesperson of Crystalis Treasures further commented, "Our customers have recommended us to other people, and this shows the efficacy of our products. We also accept payments from our customers via all the major credit cards, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. Customers can make payments to us via PayPal too. Our customers can rest assured that a premium SSL certificate secures their data. In addition to this, our payment processors are stripe, and PayPal has a different high-quality security protocol that ensures our customers' transactions. Another major security protocol put in place is that the credit card information of our customers are kept completely private, such that our employees cannot access them."



More so, Crystalis Treasures offers customers various worry stones in their store. They include: Jasper worry stones which provide courage, protection and support during times of stress, sodalite worry stone which is used to provide fellowship and solidarity within a group; and unakite worry stone. Others are Rhodonite worry stone, rose quartz worry stone and Tiger iron worry stone. Interested people can buy worry stones from Crystalis Treasures by visiting their website or their physical store.



About Crystalis Treasures

Crystalis Treasures is a spiritual shop offering its services to Washington DC residents for over 35 years. They offer free and fast shipping to customers in the US who order products over $49. However, regular shipping costs $5 dollars, and it takes 2-8 business days for orders to arrive. The store also offers other shipping methods, including express shipping in the US alone and international shipping, which cost $34.99 and $19.99, respectively.



