Crystalis Treasures: Offers a Variety Healing and Chakra Crystals to Help Improve People's Lives

Answering a query about their services offered, Crystalis Treasures' spokesperson commented, "We welcome you to Crystalis to experience its healing environment. Our plan is to improve people's lives one day at a time. We believe challenges can be subdued and transformed into a new opportunity for growth. We specialize in crystals and minerals, and we handpick virtually all our stones from miners that we know globally. Our acquisition comprises very high energy and beautiful stones, and we have a broad collection of meditation supplies, incense, books, religious statuary, divination tools and more".



Crystalis Treasures' web store holds spiritual products such as Chakra crystals. Our product range includes Chakra Pendant Diamond, Crown Chakra, Solar Plexus Chakra, Heart Chakra, Throat Chakra, Chakra Carved Wand 6'in, Third Eye Chakra, and more. They all possess unique attributes, as they help with balance, improve intuition and insight, promotes expression and communication, among others. Thus, people searching for Chakra crystals online can get in touch with Crystalis Treasures.



The spokesperson further added, "We have been offering our services at Washington DC Metro area for over 35 years. We recognize that many people have now begun to practice meditation and self-healing to improve health, love, and anxiety. Everyone wants to have happiness and prosperity in their life. We are open locally and virtually to people that seek for calm, peace, and good vibes''.



More so, at Crystalis Treasures, customers can return bought products within 10 days of receiving such a product. However, the product has to be returned in the same condition that it was refunded after its inspection. They also offer free and fast shipping on all orders worth more than $49 in the United States of America. Crystalis Treasures supports various payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, Stripe, Discover, American Express card, and PayPal. They also ensure that their customers' credit card information is kept private without their staff having access to them.



