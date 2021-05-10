Crystalis Treasures Offers Healing Crystals for Anxiety and Depression

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- As a metaphysical store in the Washington DC metro area, Crystalis Treasures offers a wide range of sage smudge sticks, crystal jewelry, tumbled stones, incense, healing crystals, and healing bracelets. The store has been in operation for more than 35 years. Customers can purchase their products via their website or at their local store. For items ordered on their website, delivery for such orders is charged in different ways, which includes international shipping at $19.99, regular shipping in the USA only at $5, and express shipping in the USA only at $34.99. However, international shipping takes approximately 1 to 3 weeks for delivery, and sometimes may need more time as a result of particular regulations and protocols in different countries.



Responding to a query, Crystalis Treasures' spokesperson commented, "At Crystalis Treasures, you can trust the services of our healing environment. Our goal is to make people's lives become better from day to day. We believe firmly that you can get the best from all challenges and convert it to a new growth opportunity. Our line of work is crystals and minerals. Many of our stones are personally and carefully picked from worldwide miners with who we are conversant. Our inventory includes very high energy and lovely stones".



At Crystalis Treasures, they offer the best crystals for anxiety and depression. These include Black Tourmaline, Rhodonite, Amethyst, Moonstone, Kunzite, Blue Kyanite, Lepidolite, Rose Quartz, and Blue Lace Agate. Black Tourmaline defends a person's spirit when they are stressed. Rhodonite helps in curing distress, which usually leads to anxiety. Alos, Amethyst helps to relax the nerves, and Moonstone improves emotional stability, and lowers anxiety. Kunzite improves people's self-confidence, inner peace, and relieves them from anxiety, while Blue Kyanite cures anxious feelings and allows a person to stay honest or say the truth by eliminating throat chakra blockages. More so, Lepidolite is made of lithium and is ideal for lowering depression. Thus, people who would like to buy crystals for anxiety and depression can reach out to Crystalis Treasures.



The spokesperson further added, "The human brain is capable of detecting threats, including in common places like large crowds while on a trip, social situations, and so forth. This anxious feeling can affect a person regardless of the time. On certain occasions, anxiety becomes an impairing emotional condition such as a panic attack. As a natural method to get through this feeling, it is ideal to use stones for anxiety. Crystal healing is resourceful in decreasing anxiety's symptoms like lowered self-confidence, tensed muscles, and stomach-churning".



In addition, Crystalis Treasures has been recommended by a lot of customers on Google. They offer various healing crystals, which include crystals and minerals, EMF protection, and worry stones. After making orders for any of these products from their online shop, customers would be sent an order confirmation copy of their invoice. As the order gets processed and shipped, they would also receive shipment notifications and tracking numbers for their orders. Those in search of one of the best healing crystals near me can contact Crystalis Treasures.



