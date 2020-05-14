Crystalis Treasures Offers Spiritual and Metaphysical Crystal Jewelry Online

Hurst, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Crystalis Treasures has developed a hassle-free way for Americans to acquire high-energy stones that will assist them in having wonderful, vibrant, and joyous lives. The store is physically located in the Washington DC metro area where they serve clients from the surrounding area. However, for clients who cannot get to the brick-and-mortar store, Crystalis Treasures has an e-commerce store that provides a similar range of collections to online shoppers.



Speaking about how they have adjusted their operations during this coronavirus epidemic, the company's spokesperson said, "We have opened our doors to operations, but strictly adhere to the regulations provided by the government and the World Health Organization. For clients who are in Washington, we are currently offering pickup and curbside services as we want to avoid social crowds. Most importantly, we highly recommend that you make your orders online and call when you are ready to pick up. To our nationwide range of clients, we will strive to ensure your deliveries get to your location without much delay."



Individuals who want to enrich their lives can now shop from Crystalis Treasures' high-quality section whenever they need to buy crystal bracelets online . The store even offers clients the option of choosing the stones used to make their bracelets. This is critical in ensuring every client gets to combine the right energies and have a final piece with the powers they desire. Crystalis Treasures will customize a power bracelet taking into account the unique requirements of every client before charging it on a power crystal.



Talking about why it is vital to invest in stress-relieving stones, the company's spokesperson said, "Each day, we have to deal with lots of factors that without the right tools can cause us to become stressed and drained. The feeling of helplessness that comes from accumulating stress will ultimately make life become unbearable, which must never be the case. Fortunately for you, it is possible to keep this negative energy at bay by investing in stress-relieving stones and practicing mindfulness. Among the stones to consider for stress-relief are amethyst, black tourmaline, angelite, fluorite, blue lace agate, and lepidolite."



Their consistency in providing their customers with high-quality stones and spiritual products has seen Crystalis Treasures rise to be the best crystals shop. Consequently, the store has attracted the attention of a nationwide range of individuals who have decided to rely on Mother Nature for self-healing. Today, Crystalis Treasures is proud to be a part of the success stories of thousands of Americans who chose to step out of the ordinary and practice mindfulness. In an effort to meet the ever-rising demand for their products, the shop is always introducing new pieces to their already vast inventory.



About Crystalis Treasures

Crystalis Treasures is keeping the tradition of self-healing and the art of practicing mindfulness alive in America by providing a trusted platform where everyone can find high-energy crystals and smudge stick near me.