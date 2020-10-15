C.S. Lewis Institute Helping People Remember the Words of Jesus in This Deadly Coronavirus Pandemic

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The world is seeing a deadly outbreak of life-taking coronavirus. More than 20,000 deaths have been recorded so far by the COVID-19 pandemic. People have been isolated and locked-down in their homes. In this hour of need, The C.S. Lewis Institute is helping people remember the words of Lord Jesus in John 14:27, "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. (NIV)"



One of the leading Christian Discipleship and Training Institutes, The C.S. Lewis Institute is providing some insights into how we might approach this disastrous situation as disciples of Jesus Christ. The institute is urging people to stay calm and follow the preaching of Lord Jesus in this tough time.



The C.S. Lewis Institute provides discipleship resources, including some on prayer, which is available in small-group formats so they can be used in Sunday school, Bible study and other group studies of God and his Word. All of these resources are available online or can be accessed through the institute's Android and iOS mobile. During this isolation, when you are spending time in quarantine, these resources can prove to be worthy of ensuring that you don't miss your prayers.



Not just this, these resources are also beneficial for those who want to learn more about spiritual discipline or practice it daily. If that's not enough, the institute also motivates individuals who have lost hope or feeling weaker to overcome the chaos and challenges in their lives.



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



For more information, please visit – http://www.cslewisinstitute.org