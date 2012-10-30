Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Steve Csengeri of the Csengeri Law office offers consultations to any patient suffering from a defective metal-on-metal hip implant system. Most recently this means offering assistance to people suffering from the recall of Stryker Orthopedics hip systems that utilize metal-on-metal components. Currently Stryker Orthopedics is voluntarily recalling the Rejuvenate Modular and ABG II. Stryker has cited “a potential for fretting and/or corrosion at or about the modular-neck junction. This corrosion and fretting can result in “adverse local tissue reactions manifesting with pain and/or swelling.”



Significant post market data lead to this recall. Forty five adverse reactions to these systems were reported to the FDA in 2012. While the FDA did not ban the implant it has cautioned doctors against using this type of metal on metal device, as reports of metallosis and other bodily reactions to corrosion and fraying are growing increasingly more common with this type of metal-on-metal hip replacement systems, patients are often looking for legal advice as to their rights.



Steve Csengeri is an expert on this type of recall case and the rights of patients suffering at the hands of a defective metal-on-metal implant. Steve filed his first claim against a corporation for a hip replacement defect in 2008 for a defective the Zimmer Dumom Cup that was causing him suffering. After receiving his own settlement from Zurom, Steve Csengeri has made it his business to protect the rights of patients suffering from defective implants. The history of implant related law gives Csengeri Law a complex understanding of the legalities of these situations that clients often find invaluable. For more information on Csengeri Law click here.