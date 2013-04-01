Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Csengeri Law provides legal counsel for anyone suffering from a defective, recalled or revised hip or joint implant. Most recently this has been a boon to patients who have been implanted with the DePuy ASR XL Acetabular metal-on-metal hip replacement system. The recent California Superior Court trial involving the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary ended with an award to the plaintiff, Loren Kransky in the amount of over eight million dollars. Kransky, a former prison guard, sought over one hundred and eighty million initially. While this eight million dollar award was significantly less than the plaintiff initially sought, it still represents a significant change in the legal options and alternatives available to patients who have accepted a DePuy implant.



In March 2010, Johnson & Johnson acknowledged the failure rate of the metal-on-metal hip implant was higher than normal. In August 2010, DePuy issued a voluntary recall of both of their ASR devices, nearly a year and a half after the first lawsuit involving the implants was filed. Earlier in 2010 DePuy said they were phasing out the ASR hip replacement implant, but did not mention any of the high failure rate that hat was coming from the Australian implant registry. The New York Times reported in March 2010 that DePuy had issued warnings to doctors and patients about the higher rate of failure in the DePuy ASR hip replacement, but had not yet recalled the devices.



The recent Kransky verdict, while not covering the entirety of the plaintiff’s initial claims, does offer legal groundwork for patients suffering from due to the DePuy ASR hip recall. Csengeri Law specializes in this type of implant recall and revision based law and offers free consultations to anyone suffering due to a defective or recalled metal-on-metal implant. Csengeri Law is proud to offer quality legal advice and counsel in the wake of a defective implant. Firm founding Steve Csengeri prides himself on helping clients receive the compensation they are entitled after suffering a defective or recalled implant. After suffering at the hands of a defective Zimmer hip implant, Steve Csengeri filed the first successfully settled claim against Zimmer for their defective Zimmer Durom Cup.



