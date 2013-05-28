Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Csengeri Law continues to offer consultations and advice to patients who have suffered due to a defective, recalled or discontinued metal on metal hip implant. Johnson and Johnson (J&J) finally broke and announced they will discontinue manufacture of their metal on metal hip replacement systems and other metal implants. J&J settled on this move while navigating the thousands of lawsuits regarding the recalled DePuy ASR hip replacement system and other similar lawsuits regarding other defective and recalled implants. The FDA has recently proposed a tightening of regulations regarding metal on metal implant systems. This tightening of regulations regarding metal on metal implants combined with immense sales declines after the recall scandals seemingly forced this move by J&J biomedical arm DePuy. While the Johnson and Johnson metal on metal implants furnished by DePuy are being removed from the market, the lasting effects of the metal on metal implants will be felt by patients for years to come.



About Steve Csengeri

Steve Csengeri, founder and chief legal representative at Csengeri law knows all too well how much pain and suffering the owner of a defective metal on metal hip replacement has to deal with. He was the first attorney to successfully settle with biomedical giant Zimmer over their defective Zimmer Durom Cup. The metal on metal cup in question was his defective Zimmer implant. From that trial forward, Steve Csengeri has dedicated his law office to providing important information and legal options to victims of defective, recalled and problematic metal on metal implants. Csengeri Law aggressively monitors every implant related proceeding internationally and in the United States. They use this detailed monitoring to provide up to the minute information to clients who need help moving forward with a defective implant. Even with the implants beginning to be phased out by major companies Csengeri Law will continue to provide free consultations to metal on metal hip implant patients.



More information on metal on metal implant law specialist Steve Csengeri is available, here.



Csengeri Law Offices

24445 Hawthorne Blvd, Ste 200

Torrance, CA 90505

Telephone: (310) 373-9330

Facsimile: (310) 373-9040