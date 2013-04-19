Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- The first two DePuy ASR hip replacement lawsuits have concluded in California and Illinois, with ultimately mixed results. Csengeri Law has followed both of these DePuy ASR hip replacement lawsuits extensively and documented the testimony and evidence in both trials and come to a few conclusions. Medical giant Johnson and Johnson is currently facing nearly 11,000 lawsuits regarding the recalled DePuy ASR and DePuy ASR XL hip replacement systems, with major cases recently taking place in Los Angeles and Chicago.



In Los Angeles Superior Court, a jury did find DePuy liable for approximately $8.3 million dollars in damages to former prison guard Loren Kransky. In the Los Angeles trial, the jury found that design flaws inherent to the DePuy ASR hip replacement implant were responsible for pain and suffering caused to Kransky. They did not award additional $187 million in punitive damages sought out by Kransky’s lawyer, Brian Panish. Even without punitive damages, the first case ending in a substantial reward on the side of the plaintiff created significant opportunities for other hip recall patients.



In the second case, a Chicago jury rejected the claim that the DePuy arm of Johnson & Johnson inappropriately marketed the device. In this second case, the particular physiology of plaintiff Carol Strum seems to have been a sticking point for the jury. They did not find sufficient evidence that the recalled DePuy implant was specifically responsible for many of the health issues Mrs. Strum face. DePuy lawyers suggested that some of these issues were, in fact, the reason the device needed to be recalled.



While the debate on why the two trials have resulted so differently will likely continue for weeks, both trials have brought several pieces of less-than-flattering testimony against DePuy to the public eye. In the second of the DePuy ASR hip replacement lawsuits, one of the inventors of the device said he would not use it given the current information regarding failure rates. While Mrs. Strum was not awarded damages, the testimony from her trial could be potentially beneficial for future legal actions.



About Csengeri Law Offices

Csengeri Law provides free consultations to anyone who has suffered due to a defective or recalled DePuy ASR hip replacement implant. Steve Csengeri, founder and chief legal representative of Csengeri Law, provides personal expertise to every recall patient who calls on the firm for assistance. Every hip recall case is personal to Steve Csengeri, who filed the first successful claim against Zimmer for his own defective Zimmer Durom Cup. Csengeri Law will continue to monitor the DePuy ASR hip replacement lawsuits expected to start in May in Toledo Ohio.



More information on implant law expert Steve Csengeri and the DePuy ASR recall is available here.



Csengeri Law Offices

24445 Hawthorne Blvd, Ste 200

Torrance, CA 90505

Telephone: (310) 373-9330

Facsimile: (310) 373-9040

Email: Csengeri@Shangri-law.com

Web site: http://www.CsengeriLaw.com