Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Steve Csengeri of Csengeri Law has a unique perspective on metal-on-metal hip replacement recall cases and patients suffering due to a defective recall or additional unexpected surgery. This perspective comes from a career of fighting for the rights of hip recall patients both as a patient and a client. Steve Csengeri filed the first successful claim resulting from his own defective Zimmer Duron Cup. Csengeri Law has gone on to provide legal advice for hundreds of clients suffering from a defective hip replacement or extra unwanted surgeries due to a recall. Steve offers an understanding sympathetic approach to every client and every consultation he offers to defective hip replacement clients, like clients suffering from the Stryker Orthopedics hip recalls issued in July.



Stryker Orthopedics recalled both the Stryker Rejuvenate hip replacement system and the ABG II modular hip stem, a common component if hip replacement units in July 2012. Stryker cited “This voluntary recall was initiated due to the potential risks associated with modular-neck stems. These risks include the potential for fretting and/or corrosion at or about the modular-neck junction, which may result in adverse local tissue reactions manifesting with pain and/or swelling.” This voluntary recall was initiated after 45 reports of adverse results were submitted to the FDA. Csengeri Law is currently offering free consultations to patients undergoing removal or suffering because of a defective Stryker component. With the extensive knowledge Csengeri Law can offer in this type of recall case Steve Csengeri offers an in depth and unique personal knowledge to patients suffering a defective implant. For more information on Csengeri Law click here.