Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- On July 6th Stryker Orthopedics issued a voluntary recall on the Rejuvenate Modular hip replacement and ABG II modular neck hip stems. The recall is voluntary and cites potential risks associated with modular neck stems. According to Stryker the use of these metal-on-metal hip components and the system using them pose a significant enough potential for “fretting and/or corrosion at or about the modular-neck junction, which may result in adverse local tissue reactions manifesting with pain and/or swelling” to warrant a recall. The Rejuvenate Modular hip replacement is not a metal-on-metal system itself but uses components that may cause metallosis in patients. Steve Csengeri of Csengeri Law has an extensive and personal history of legal experience regarding similar metal-on-metal hip replacement recalls starting with Steve himself.



The understanding and familiarity that Steve Csengeri has regarding this type of metal-on-metal hip implant recall and legal cases surrounding it started with a successful claim against Zimmer for his own defective Zimmer Durom Cup. Since then Csengeri Law has continued to provide legal assistance and counsel for patients who have had had recalls or defective metal-on-metal implants negatively impact their lives.



While the FDA has not banned the metal-on-metal hip replacement components they have extensively studied them for incidents of metallosis and have advised doctors against them in the past. Patients suffering pain or swelling may be suffering from aseptic loosening or periprosthetic sepsis. Patients with questions about their rights regarding this type of recall are currently being offered free consultations by Csengeri Law. For more information on Steve Csengeri and the Stryker Orthopedics recall click here.