Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Csengeri Law is aggressively monitoring the first of the nations’ DePuy ASR hip replacement lawsuit, which is scheduled to begin on January 23rd in Los Angeles Superior Court. The lawsuit revolves around the DePuy ASR recall that began in August of 2010. The 2010 recall was nearly a year and a half after the initial lawsuits we filed against DePuy involving defects and health risks associated with the metal-on-metal ASR implants. In 2009, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed DePuy that a similar artificial hip device that was marketed abroad would not be saleable in the United States. Shortly after receiving the FDA information, DePuy began phasing out two all-metal implants that were sold in the US.



These two implants, the Articular Surface Replacement (ASR) Acetebular Hip System and the ASR Hip Resurfacing System were recalled in 2010. DePuy stated “higher than expected revision rates” were the cause of the recall. In 2011, the FDA warned DePuy regarding selling artificial joint systems without proper removal and cites ineffective quality controls. As of 2013 the FDA has received thousands of metal-on-metal and all metal hip replacement. According to the New York Times nearly three-quarters of these complaints have been related to DePuy or their parent company Johnson & Johnson.



The first lawsuit surrounding the DePuy ASR begins on January 23 in Los Angeles, and Csengeri Law will be extensively monitoring it, and the federal cases slated to begin in May and July 2013. Csengeri Law maintains exacting records regarding all metal and metal-on-metal hip replacement law. Csengeri law has extensive experienced with recall and replacement law. Firm founder Steve Csengeri filed the first successfully settled a suit against Stryker for his own defective Zimmer Durom Cup in 2009 and continues to compile detailed records and expertise to inform other patients suffering from hip replacement related health risks of their rights and legal recourses.



