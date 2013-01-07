Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Stryker Orthopaedics has recently offered new advice and new options for patients with a defective ABG-II modular neck hip stem implant. In June 2012 Stryker issues the official recall, citing a “potential for fretting and corrosion at the modular-neck junction which may result in ALTR (adverse local tissue reactions), as well as possible pain and/or swelling at or around the hip.” At the time of the recall, Stryker issued advice stating that patients who had experienced no difficulty from the device should continue on as normal.



More recently, Stryker has advised surgeons to perform a wide range of tests even if patients have shown no adverse reactions. Stryker has also partnered with a third party claims administrator in order to offer reimbursements and claims to patients dealing with revision surgeries and side effects of the ABG-II modular neck hip stem implant. This major departure regarding claims and the necessity of testing for blood irregularities or metal particles, as well as the offer of reimbursement and claims have given patients new options in moving forward with the both medical and legal issues involving the implant.



Csengeri Law is currently offering free consultations to patients with a recalled Stryker implant, including the ABG-II modular neck hip stem implant. Csengeri Law offers a wealth of information regarding the legalities of metal-on-metal hip implant recalls. Csengeri Law has specialized in assisting patients with a faulty, defective or recalled metal-on-metal implant since 2008. In 2008 firm founder Steve Csengeri successfully settled the first claim with Zimmer regarding their defective Zimmer Durom Cup, regarding his own defective Durom Cup. Csengeri Law provides information, assistance and advice to patients who have a defective or recalled metal-on-metal implant.



