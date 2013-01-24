Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Csengeri Law understands full well the pain, difficulty and suffering that a defective metal-on-metal hip implant can cause. The Stryker ABG-II modular neck hip stem and Stryker Rejuvenate hip replacement system are not traditional metal on metal implants, but patients continue to suffer the same health issues as faulty metal on metal implants. This is due to the construction of the Stryker Implants, which utilize some metal components. These components offer several health risks to implant patients. According to Stryker, “these risks include the potential for fretting and/or corrosion at or about the modular-neck junction, which may result in adverse local tissue reaction, as well as possible pain and/or swelling, in or around your hip.”



Csengeri Law founder Steve Csengeri suffered from a faulty Zimmer metal-on-metal hip implant in 2009. Steve went on to file the first successfully settled legal claim against Zimmer, regarding their defective Zimmer Durom Cup. From there, Csengeri Law has devoted time, resources and legal talent to assisting clients who are suffering due to a faulty hip implant, or faulty metal-on-metal joint replacement implant of any kind. This type of faulty and metal-on-metal hip implant law is personal for Steve Csengeri. Steve works tirelessly to ensure that patients with implant difficulties understand their legal rights and recourses in the wake of a faulty or recalled implant. Csengeri Law offers free consultation to anyone suffering from a faulty or recalled implantation and are experts involving metal-on-metal implant law. Csengeri law offers honest sympathy and a focused legal approach for every client who is suffering due to a faulty implant.



