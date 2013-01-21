Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Lawsuits continue to mount regarding the July 6 recall of the Stryker Orthopaedics ABG-II modular neck hip stem and Stryker Rejuvenate hip replacement system. In the wake of the July 6, 2012 recall, nearly twenty-thousand Stryker hip replacement systems and components have been recalled. The Stryker recall is notable because both the ABG-II modular neck hip stem, and the Rejuvenate hip replacement system, were marketed as an alternative to the increasingly unpopular metal-on-metal joint implant systems. While the Stryker implants are not direct metal-on-metal implants, they contain components that can abrade and cause the same problems that metal-on-metal implants do. Csengeri Law is available to answer questions of patients who have suffered from a defective implant, or need a revision surgery in the wake of the Stryker recall.



Stryker Orthopaedics has recently offered new suggestions regarding the hip recall. Including the suggestion that even patients who have had no difficulty or adverse reactions due to the recalled implants need to contact a surgeon for more detailed testing and possible revision surgery. Stryker has also partnered with a third party firm, who are handling the mounting claims around the recall and revision surgeries that have followed. Many patients are curious as to their legal rights and responsibilities during this recall period. Csengeri Law has made itself available to answer any and all questions about the Stryker Recall, metal on metal implant law and the laws surrounding a revision surgery. Csengeri Law has extensive experience dealing with faulty metal-on-metal implants, stating with firm founder Steve Csengeri successfully filing the first claim against Zimmer for his own defective Zimmer Durom Cup.



