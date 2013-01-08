Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Csengeri Law is currently offering free consultations to any patient with questions or concerns about the ongoing recall of the Stryker Rejuvenate hip replacement implant. In July 2012, Stryker issued a voluntary recall on the Rejuvenate hip replacement system. While the Rejuvenate is not a metal-on-metal hip replacement device, it uses metallic components that cause the same health problems and risks that older metal-on-metal implants pose patients. Stryker has cited “While modular-neck hip stems provide surgeons with an option to correct certain aspects of a patient’s anatomy and hip biomechanics, we decided to voluntarily recall these modular-neck hip systems due to the potential for fretting and corrosion at the modular-neck junction which may result in ALTR (adverse local tissue reactions), as well as possible pain and/or swelling at or around the hip.”



Stryker Orthopaedics has recently partnered with a third party claims fulfillment company, in order to answer claims regarding the Rejuvenate hip system recall. Stryker has also suggested to surgeons that patients with a Rejuvenate hip replacement system should undergo repeated screenings for implant related health issues. Csengeri Law is available for patients with questions about their rights and legal options regarding the Rejuvenate hip system recall. Csengeri Law has an extensive legal knowledge regarding metal-on-metal implants, as well as other defective and recalled implant systems. Firm founder Steve Csengeri has aggressively pursued law regarding defective and recalled implants since settling his own claim with Zimmer, the first successful claim regarding the Zimmer Durom cup. Csengeri Law offers free consultations to patients who need information, and legal advice regarding their own recalled Stryker Rejuvenate hip implant.



CSENGERI LAW

24445 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 200

Torrance, CA 90505

Telephone: (310) 862-2916

Fax: (310) 373-9040