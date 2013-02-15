Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- The first of nearly ten thousand lawsuits regarding the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary DePuy and the defective and recalled DePuy ASR Hip Resurfacing System is currently underway in Los Angeles. Early witnesses and testimony have brought several significant facts to light in this case. Csengeri Law is keeping careful watch over the recalled DePuy ASR hip recall cases nationwide, to offer up to the minute advice and counsel for patients suffering from a recalled DePuy hip implant. In the most current events, testimony has been given by a reputable California surgeon that links high level DePuy employees to potential knowledge regarding the recalled implants.



F. Craig Swenson, M.D. told state court jurors that DePuy president David Floyd had dined with him in in March of 2010 in La Jolla, California. According to Swenson, a respected orthopedic surgeon who had performed hundreds of implantations, Floyd informed him that they would be discontinuing the sale of the implant, but did not specify why. Swenson went on to say Lloyd did not mention the numerous complaints DePuy had received regarding the implant, nor the intent to recall in five months’ time. According to Swenson “there was no part of the conversation that there was any significant problem or that patients needed any special care.”



In August of 2010, the DePuy ASR hip recall was initiated, recalling the 90,000 or more implants for revision or replacement surgery. At the time of the recall, DePuy stated that they received new information from joint replacement registry in the United Kingdom. Csengeri Law has kept up to date on all developments in the DePuy ASR hip recall cases nationwide. They care currently offering patients suffering from a recalled DePuy implant all of this up to the minute information in a free consultation regarding their rights.



