Csengeri Law specializes in personal injury law and law related to defective and recalled biomedical implants. Several biomedical devices are facing scrutiny from within public offices like the FDA, as well as in courts around the country. With recalls underway and legal pressures mounting on the makers of several recalled hip implants, it is no surprise that patients all over the country are looking for legal advice.



When the big names in biomedical implantation begin a recall or announce a product is defective, tens of thousands of patients can be left in the lurch, unsure of what to do or where to go for advice. For many patients with defective or recalled hip implants, it becomes difficult to trust the company who developed the implant, or the doctor who marketed or suggested the implant in the first place. This type of situation is exactly where informed legal counsel can be the most valuable.



About Csengeri Law

Csengeri Law is dedicated to helping patients with metal-on-metal implants, particularly defective or recalled hip implants. Firm founder Steve Csengeri himself was a victim of a defective Zimmer hip implant. In fact, Steve Csengeri filed the first successfully settled lawsuit against Zimmer regarding his own Zimmer Durom Cup. Csengeri Law can help patients who are suffering due to a problem with a metal-on-metal joint replacement, as well as patients who wonder what their rights are regarding a recall. Csengeri Law and firm founder Steve Csengeri are available and currently provide free consultations for any patient with a defective or recalled biomedical implant or device.



More information on Csengeri Law and firm founder Steve Csengeri is available here.



