Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Csengeri Law provides expert legal advice for victims of recalled, replaced and defective metal on metal hip and joint replacement implants. The California based firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of faulty implant victims. They work tirelessly to ensure that victims of faulty metal on metal implants get the compensation they need to heal both physically and financially. Led by firm founder and chief legal expert Stephen Csengeri, the expert legal team at Csengeri Law follows all new developments in implant law in the United States and abroad. This constant monitoring of new evidence and verdicts has led to an enormous pool of accumulated legal knowledge across a wide range of implant related legal issues. For firm founder Steve Csengeri, this specialized expertise in metal on metal implant law is extremely personal and extremely important.



Stephen Csengeri suffered from his own defective Zimmer Durom Cup implant and filed the first successfully settled claim against Zimmer for his faulty implant. In recent metal on metal implant related law, Csengeri Law has been aggressively monitoring the DePuy ASR hip recall lawsuits in Los Angeles and Chicago. While the verdicts may have been quite different, much of the evidence and testimony from both cases is important for upcoming trials regarding the recalled metal on metal hip replacement. Csengeri Law will continue to monitor the major DePuy lawsuit in Toledo, Ohio when it comes to court next. Stryker also monitors the national legal news regarding the Stryker ABG II metal on metal implant recall and is prepared to use a similarly aggressive approach to information gathering that it has used regarding the DePuy trials.



More information on the metal on metal implant recall experts at Csengeri Law is available, here.



Csengeri Law Offices

24445 Hawthorne Blvd, Ste 200

Torrance, CA 90505

Telephone: (310) 373-9330

Facsimile: (310) 373-9040