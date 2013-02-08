Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Csengeri Law is maintaining up to the minute records on the results of the Stryker Orthopaedics Rejuvenate Modular Hip System recall, and developments regarding the recall, in order to assist California patients suffering due to the recall. In July, Stryker announced that it was officially recalling the Rejuvenate Modular Hip System citing “a potential for fretting and corrosion.” Since the July 2012 announcement that Stryker was officially launching the defective Rejuvenate Modular Hip System recall, Csengeri Law has maintained extensive records on filings against Stryker. Csengeri Law has monitored each case carefully in state and federal court, to ensure a complete understanding for California patients suffering due to the Rejuvenate Modular Hip System recall.



Csengeri Law has added the information surrounding the Stryker Rejuvenate modular hip system recall to their extensive library of faulty implant related law. Csengeri Law has significant experience in faulty and defective implant law. Ordinarily in cases of fretting and corrosion, particularly when associated with metallosis, it is the result of a faulty or defective metal-on-metal hip implant.



The Stryker cases are unique in that the Stryker Rejuvenate modular hip system was marketed as an alternative to metal-on-metal implants. With the recall confirming they have the same flaws as the options they were supposed to replace, Stryker acknowledged in January that the recall may cost nearly four hundred million dollars in reimbursements alone. Csengeri Law founder Steve Csengeri takes an extensive interest in this type of recall law, having suffered from a defective Zimmer Durom Cup implant himself. After filing the first successfully settled brief against Zimmer, Steve Csengeri devoted his firm to ensuring the rights of implant recall victims.



