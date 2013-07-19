Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Csengeri Law provides free consultations to any patient with difficulties stemming from a metal-on-metal hip implant or other biomedical implant. The experts at Csengeri Law have dedicated themselves to helping patients suffering from metal implant related health issues. In 2008, firm founder Stephen Csengeri successfully represented himself in a claim with biomedical giant Zimmer. Stephen had been implanted with a defective Zimmer implant and, as a result, dealt with intense pain and mobility issues. Stephen Csengeri filed and successfully settled his own claim against Zimmer, the first successfully filed claim regarding the Zimmer Durom Cup. Working from that inspiration, Csengeri Law has dedicated an intensive amount of time and energy into recording and cataloging any and all legal matters pursuant to defective and recalled metal-on-metal biomedical implants.



Stephen Csengeri and the skilled legal staff at Csengeri Law offer free consultations to any patients who have been outfitted with a metal-on-metal implant or similar device. Csengeri Law works to defend the rights of clients who are suffering from a faulty biomedical implant. After his own experiences with a faulty implant, Stephen Csengeri is truly sympathetic to the pain, mobility issues and financial troubles that can be heaped on when dealing with the implant. It’s due to this sympathy and understanding that Csengeri Law does not make a dime until the client has successfully settled or won in court. Csengeri Law is located in Southern California, but gladly offers free case evaluations to any patients who are curious about their rights regarding their metal-on-metal implant.



More information on Csengeri Law is available here.



Csengeri Law Offices:

24445 Hawthorne Blvd, Ste 200

Torrance, CA 90505

Telephone: (310) 373-9330

Facsimile: (310) 373-9040