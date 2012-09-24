Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Steve Csengeri of Csengeri Law understands full well the shock and emotional turmoil that comes with finding out that a medical implant needs to be recalled. Not only do patients have to overcome the fear and discomfort associated with the initial implantation, they have to deal with the removal and replacement of the implant. Those are the patients lucky enough to not be suffering the debilitating side effects of a faulty or defective implant. Steve knows because he has suffered from a faulty hip replacement himself. That is exactly why Csengeri Law is offering a completely free consultation to anyone currently dealing with the July recall the of two Stryker Orthopedics implants. The ABG II modular neck hip stem, common component in numerous hip replacement systems as well as the Rejuvenate modular hip system were both voluntarily recalled.



In July both hip implant devices were recalled due to potential risks associated with the modular neck stems. These risks include a potential for fretting and corrosion at or about the modular neck junction. This can lead to pain, tissue inflammation and sepsis conditions in affected patients. The recall of both the hip stem and hip replacement system, while voluntary, does represent a very difficult time for patients particularly those suffering pain or lack of mobility due to a recalled or defective hip replacement component. Csengeri law is glad to offer a free consultation to anyone suffering due to this recall to discuss their legal options during this difficult and potential painful recall process. For more information on Csengeri Law click here.