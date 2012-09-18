Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Steve Csgeneri of Csgeneri Law understands how difficult and frightening that hearing any kind of medical implant is at risk of malfunctioning or facing recall. He knows because he himself has been in that exact position. Steve personally filed and settled the very first claim against Zimmer for their defective Zimmer Duron Cup on his own behalf and has continued to represent clients who have suffered from the Duron Cup and other similar defective implants. Steve is proud to offer his clients his full attention and understanding of the physical pain and suffering they have undergone and is equally proud to fight to get them due compensation in court. This is why Csgeneri law is closely following the recent recall initiated by Stryker Orthopedics on the Rejuvenate Modular Hip System recall issued this past July.



With several warning signs abundant in the period up to the recall, including an outright statement by the FDA cautioning against using this type of metal on metal hip replacement device. The July 6th voluntary recall of the Rejuvenate Modular Hip system was voluntary on the part of Stryker which cited “fretting and/or corrosion at or about the modular neck junction, which may result in adverse local tissue reactions manifesting with pain and/or swelling ” as the reason for the recall itself. Given the similarity of this recall and other recalls that Csgeneri Law has successfully assisted clients with, they are glad to make themselves available to anyone who is suffering at the hands of a defective Stryker Rejuvenate Modular Hip system for a consultation or other information regarding rights in this type of recall situation.



For more information on Csgeneri Law and the Stryker Recall click here.