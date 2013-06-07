Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- New advances in medical science seem to be confirming that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology may be used to measure inflammation of the joints surrounding a metal-on-metal implant. Inflammation of the joint lining is called synovitis. Synovitis is such a common reaction in metal-on-metal implant patients that more than one FDA recall has been initiated with the devices.



These recalls have been announced by more than one medical firm that provides the implants, which can be distressing news for patients who have a metal-on-metal implant. The new use of MRI technology might offer doctors an opportunity to find synovitis before a patient begins suffering from the worst symptoms. Ultimately, this may mean that an MRI can be used to detect implant failure before the tissue damage has become debilitating.



The new studies that lead to the discovery were featured in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery and involved measuring the synovitis damage around metal-on-metal hip implants. In a three party study, patients with unexplained joint pain surrounding an implant were found highly likely to suffer from the joint condition. Approximately 78% of patients examined for unexplained pain were diagnosed with synovitis, with a significant amount of inflamed joint tissue. In most cases, the diagnosis suggested metal particles had abraded and caused the tissue damage.



The MRI scans used in these studies continuously showed the levels of joint inflammation and tissue damage. The study concludes that using an MRI can give doctors early warning signs regarding synovitis and other joint inflammation surrounding an implant. This type of early warning could help doctors identify an implant as defective before soft tissue or bone damage becomes severe.



For patients who are already suffering from a defective metal-on-metal implant, this study provides little immediate relief. It is notable, however, in that it can provide patients who are not aware of implant defects a very real solution before things get painful. Csengeri Law is always glad to report in when new options appear that can help patients before a defective implant causes them significant problems. This MRI and metal-on-metal implant related news might save thousands of DePuy, Zimmer and Stryker implant patients on thousands of hours of pain and suffering.



More metal-on-metal implant news and topics can be found on the Csengeri Law Website.



